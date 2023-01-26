Everton ready to woo Marcelo Bielsa in person

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Everton chair Farhad Moshiri is intent on persuading Marcelo Bielsa to take the job despite the Argentine's reservations, having already convinced the former Leeds United manager to fly to England for talks.

Bielsa's willingness to travel is seen as an opening, after initial remote talks reached an impasse over the make-up of the squad, the structure of the club and the length of the deal. There was a period on Wednesday when it looked like the negotiations might fall apart, but Moshiri sees the 67-year-old as the sort of character who can revitalise the club and rescue the season.

Bielsa had been receptive to initial approaches only for talks to encounter difficulties as he laid out a list of expectations and demands, none of them financial other than a fixed fee for him and his staff.

If Everton can't seal Bielsa, it is likelier they go for a short-term option to try and secure survival, with representatives of Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce having been sounded out. Wayne Rooney has been broached as an option, but it is seen as too early in his career, with a similar feeling over the otherwise admired Carlos Corberan.

Internal club talks have also encouraged the mention of "left-field" options, with the Daily Mail reporting that Davide Ancelotti - son of former manager Carlo - has been brought up.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.