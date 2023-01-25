Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Marcelo Bielsa and Everton reach crunch moment in new manager negotiations

Sam Allardyce, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Carlos Corberan are among the other names in the frame to take over after Frank Lampard’s sacking

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Wednesday 25 January 2023 18:39
Comments
Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after West Ham defeat

Everton and Marcelo Bielsa have reached an impasse in negotiations, with a considerable gap in positions.

The influential Argentine coach has asked for a package of over £10m for himself and his staff, but there’s also a growing feeling that a number of requests and questions cannot be dealt with in sufficient time. Bielsa is notorious for months-long negotiations as he assesses every aspect of a club, and that has been proving the case here. The length of a deal has also been an issue.

The 67-year-old has not been Everton’s only target, and they have been speaking to other options - most notably Ralph Hasenhuttl, Sam Allardyce and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, who has worked with Bielsa. The process has been difficult so far, and connected sources say it was one reason why there was a delay in dispensing with Frank Lampard.

The club would ideally like to make an appointment before this weekend, so any new manager has a full week to work with the squad before the home match against Arsenal on Saturday week.

If they cannot secure an "ideology" manager, there is a possibility they might go for a short-term deal to try and secure Premier League survival.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in