Everton have made initial approaches to Marcelo Bielsa, as they seek to replace the sacked Frank Lampard as quickly as possible. The influential Argentine coach is understood to at least be open to the discussion, having not worked since being sacked by Leeds United last year.

Everton have been deliberating over the short-term financial need to stay in the Premier League and the long-term desire to build something better in order to escape this constant cycle of decline, and the pursuit of Bielsa means the wider approach may win out. The board have discussed Sean Dyche and it is believed he could keep the squad up, but there are questions over whether they would want his style of football in the long term.

While there is some hope of appointing Bielsa, negotiations with the 67-year-old are notoriously difficult, due to how specific his demands are. None of these are financial but rather about his backroom and how much he "feels" a job and a potential connection with the fanbase. Everton have a list of candidates beyond Bielsa, including the former Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhutl.

The club want to make an appointment before Friday so the new manager has the benefit of a rare weekend without a game, and can hit the ground running for the home match against Arsenal on 4 February.