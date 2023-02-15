Jump to content

Karim Benzema bags a brace in big Real Madrid win over Elche

Marco Asensio and Luka Modric were also on target for the European champions.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 15 February 2023 22:52
Karim Benzema’s double saw off Elche (Nick Potts/PA)
Karim Benzema scored two penalties as Real Madrid cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points with an emphatic 4-0 win at bottom side Elche.

The Frenchman netted twice before the interval after Marco Asensio had opened the scoring with a fine individual effort in the eighth minute.

Luka Modric put the seal on victory with a fine finish 10 minutes from time.

Madrid got off to a flying start as Asensio weaved his way through the defence and planted a low shot into the bottom corner.

Benzema claimed his first just after the half-hour mark following a handball and then added another after Rodrygo was fouled. His double took him into fifth place in LaLiga’s all-time scoring list with 230 goals.

Modric further rewarded Madrid for their dominance when he struck from the edge of the area late on.

