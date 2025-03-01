Marco Asensio wants to inspire Aston Villa to success over remainder of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marco Asensio wants to help fire Aston Villa to glory this season after an impressive start to life at the club.

The 29-year-old signed on loan from Paris St Germain in January and has settled in well, scoring four goals in his last three games.

Two of them came in the 2-0 win over Championship strugglers Cardiff which sent Villa into their first FA Cup quarter-final in a decade.

The Spaniard says there is more to come as Villa prepare for next week’s Champions League last-16 first-leg with with Club Brugge.

“Attention is really good, I’m really happy with the team-mates, with the staff, they give me a lot of confidence, so I try to do my best in the pitch,” Asensio told the club’s official website.

“And it’s going well, so I want to score more, give more to this team, to this club and that’s my objective.

“We have to keep pushing, we are in the right way, so the next step is Champions League and now the focus is there.”

Asensio has struck up a good understanding with fellow January arrival Marcus Rashford, who has assisted three of his four goals.

He added: “Marcus is a good player. We are together not so much but I know what he wants to do, where he passes, I am very happy to have Marcus and all the team-mates.

“We have a good level to try and do big things.”

Boss Unai Emery revealed he was able to tempt Asensio, who has won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, to Villa Park by playing him in his preferred No. 10 position.

“He’s adapting very well and has a very good opportunity with us here to play as a number 10 and he was always feeling comfortable in this position,” Emery said.

“When we spoke to him, even before he went to Paris, we spoke with him as well to try to get a challenge here for him in the Premier League and as a number 10 in our structure.

“He decided in the last transfer window to join us because we planned with him to play in his best position.

“He is showing his wishes to try to add to us his qualities and his possibility to link through him our midfield, striker, wingers. He has the capacity to score goals in the box like he did today.”