Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aleksandar Mitrovic hails Marco Silva changes after Fulham’s positive start

The Londoners head for League Two strugglers Crawley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 August 2022 16:59
Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has praised the belief head coach Marco Silva has brought to Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has praised the belief head coach Marco Silva has brought to Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Aleksandar Mitrovic has saluted the belief Marco Silva has brought to Fulham as they prepare to launch their Carabao Cup campaign against Sky Bet League Two Crawley.

The Cottagers will head for the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday evening brimming with confidence having secured a first Premier League victory since their return when they beat Brentford 3-2 on Saturday.

Serbia international Mitrovic snatched victory at the death with his third goal of the campaign to date, much to the relief of head coach Silva.

The former Anderlecht and Newcastle frontman told the club’s official website: “It was a proper derby, everyone enjoyed it – the fans, us on the pitch. I think our manager didn’t enjoy it that much, but at the end I’m sure he was happy.

“We are happy as well, we got that first three points, still undefeated after three games. We keep believing, keep working hard, and focus on the next one.”

Recommended

That next one is the trip to struggling Crawley, who slipped into the League Two relegation zone as a result of Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by AFC Wimbledon.

It would be no surprise if Silva used the depth of his squad in West Sussex – summer signings Kevin Mbabu and Shane Duffy, as well as experienced midfielder Tom Cairney, are yet to start a game this season, while Issa Diop awaits his debut – but Mitrovic is confident the mentality the Portuguese has instilled since his arrival at Craven Cottage in July last year will serve them well whoever plays.

He said: “The manager’s changed the club, changed the way we play, changed the way we believe. We never give up.”

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy will be forced to make at last one change, with defender Tony Craig suspended following his red card at the weekend.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in