Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso says the team made an immediate improvement tactically when former manager Frank Lampard was sacked and replaced by current boss Thomas Tuchel.

The German led the Blues to victory in the the Uefa Champions League within six months of his arrival in West London, and they became world champions for the first time in their history in Janaury after beating Palmeiras in the final of the Fifa Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

When Lampard was sacked 14 months ago, Chelsea said “results and performances have not met the club’s expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement,” with the team sitting ninth in the Premier League.

Lampard had spent around £200m on new players the previous summer but failed to get the best out of the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Tuchel was available after leaving his role at Paris Saint-Germain and the turnaround in form was quick. In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Alonso discussed exactly how the team was able to win the European Cup.

“We were a very balanced team,” the former Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland defender said. “In these close knockout ties, the little details make the difference.

“We were a team in every way. We defended very well, we were an uncomfortable team to play with, we defended all eleven and the small details made the difference.”

Chelsea remain in contention to win a second consecutive Champions League, having been drawn against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals against this year’s competition. If they progress, they will face either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City in the semi-finals. 31-year-old Alonso says the team is content with Tuchel’s approach and is in with a shot of taking home the trophy again.

“At this point in the Champions League everything is very even and it depends on very small details. Since [Tuchel] arrived, the team took a leap tactically and when it came to defending. We are very happy with it.”

The Blues are 11 points off the top of the Premier League table behind leading pair Manchester City and Liverpool, but remain in contention for the FA Cup with a semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley to come in mid-April.