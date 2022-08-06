Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcos Alonso is closing in on a move to Barcelona as Xavi continues his summer spending spree.

The left-back asked to be omitted from the Chelsea team who beat Everton at Goodison Park as he looks to seal a transfer back to his native Spain and Barcelona, whose additions include Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, look set to make another signing.

Alonso, who has made 212 appearances since joining Chelsea in 2012, could have been in line to start at Goodison Park but told manager Thomas Tuchel he did not want to play.

Tuchel said: “He tries to leave and we agreed to this wish and that is why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch today. He would have been on the pitch otherwise but I think it was the right thing to do.”

Tuchel has already bought Marc Cucurella to replace Alonso but confirmed he is looking for further signings in other positions.

“If we can add, we add,” he said. “We are open to everything and I think we can use new energy and new legs and fresh input to bring us to a new level. If not, we will push this team but I think we could use some more input and some more quality. We are on it.”

He was pleased that Chelsea ended a run of four successive defeats at Goodison Park with victory courtesy of Jorginho’s first-half penalty. “It was maybe not the most exciting game in history of Premier League but a win is a win is a win,” he said. “The first away match you hang in.”