Marcus Rashford among five players who have told Man Utd they want to leave club

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are also looking to move on.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 04 July 2025 16:16 BST
Marcus Rashford has informed Manchester United of his intention to leave the club this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford has informed Manchester United of his intention to leave the club this summer (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is one of five players who have told the club they want to leave Old Trafford this summer, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have all informed United they see their futures lying elsewhere.

United have responded by delaying their scheduled return for pre-season training until the end of July to allow them time to find new clubs.

Should none of the players secure a new deal elsewhere before the end of the month, they will be welcomed back to Carrington, where they will continue to have full access to medical and training support.

PA also understands summer signing Matheus Cunha will be given the number 10 shirt for next season and United have informed Rashford’s representatives of the decision.

