Marcus Rashford likely to miss remainder of season with hamstring injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford is likely to miss the remainder of the Premier League season, a blow to Aston Villa as they push for Champions League qualification.

The forward, on loan from Manchester United, has been a key figure in the side since joining in the January transfer window.

While he has not been prolific in front of goal he has notched four goals and registered six assists in 17 appearances for Unai Emery’s side, featuring in every match since the start of his loan spell bar one.

He missed Villa’s latest match, a 3-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with a hamstring injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, according to BBC Sport. The injury is still being assessed.

Should he be fit in time Rashford, who has also returned to the England fold under new manager Thomas Tuchel, could feature in Villa’s penultimate game of the season, at home against Tottenham on Sunday 18 May.

If Tottenham succeed with their request to the Premier League to bring that game forward - to give Ange Postecoglou’s men as much time as possible to prepare for a possible Europa League final, scheduled for Wednesday 21 May - then Rashford is likely to have played his last game of the season. Villa have flatly rejected the request.

Their final game is against his parent club Manchester United on Sunday 25 May, which he will be ineligible to participate in.

Villa are currently seventh in the Premier League with a European place still within reach, only three points off fifth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot at the moment, with four games to play.

Rashford’s future remains uncertain. His contract at United runs until 2028 but after a falling-out with manager Ruben Amorim which resulted in his departure on loan, a return to the first team appears an unlikely prospect.

The 27-year-old is reportedly waiting until later in the summer to speak to other clubs about his future.