Marcus Rashford travels to Catalonia as Barcelona move appears close

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford appears to be closing in on his anticipated move to Barcelona after travelling to Catalonia on Sunday evening.

Rashford posted on social media a picture of himself travelling on a private plane, and Spanish media reported that the Manchester United forward had arrived in Catalonia at around 9.30pm local time.

The PA news agency understands a broad agreement is in place following talks between United and Barcelona over a season-long loan that would include an option to buy.

The 27-year-old has not played for his boyhood club since being hauled off in a Europa League match away to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and ended the season on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford is among five players to have informed United they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford, where he came through the academy and scored 138 goals in 426 first-team appearances.

He has been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team since pre-season began while seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

In December, the England international admitted he was “ready for a new challenge” and last month revealed he would like to play alongside Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona sporting director Deco in May told Catalan radio station RAC1 that the club “like” Rashford, who does not have a squad number at United having lost the 10 shirt to new signing Matheus Cunha.

Cunha is one of two new signings at United this summer, with the club having also added left-back Diego Leon.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to join them at Old Trafford, with the Cameroon forward in the final stages of completing his move after United finally struck a deal with Brentford worth £65million plus up to £6million in add-ons.