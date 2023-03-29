Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Complete nonsense’: Marcus Rashford rubbishes reports of Manchester United contract demands

The England forward will be out of contract in 2024

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 29 March 2023 18:18
Comments
Marcus Rashford will be out of contract with United in 2024 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Marcus Rashford will be out of contract with United in 2024 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Marcus Rashford says reports he is looking for a new deal worth £500,000 per week to extend his contract at Manchester United are “complete nonsense”.

The England forward will be out of contract in 2024, with the club having triggered a one-year extension earlier this season.

Negotiations continue over finalising a long-term deal for Rashford, who has been in fine form since his return from the World Cup, scoring 19 goals in 25 appearances.

Rashford, though, has rejected suggestions he is holding out for a big-money pay deal to stay at Old Trafford.

“Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It’s complete nonsense,” Rashford wrote on his Instagram story.

Recommended

“The club and myself have been respectful to one another, and that’s how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies.”

Rashford was called up for England’s Euro 2024 qualification double-header against Italy and Ukraine, but withdrew having picked up a knock during United’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

The 25-year-old, who spent some time in New York during the international break, has returned to training with United ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in