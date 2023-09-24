Marcus Rashford ‘shaken’ after crashing Rolls Royce following Man United win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Rashford was involved in a scary car accident following Manchester United’s win against Burnley on Saturday night.

After travelling back to United’s Carrington training ground on the team coach from Turf Moor, the England international escaped unhurt after crashing his £700,000 Rolls Royce.

Footage shared on social media shows a car dented on the side of the road, with police surrounding the scene with a traffic island toppled too.

No ambulance was called, with The Sun reporting that Rashford, 25, was “shaken” after the incident.

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes also came across the scene, stopping to help.

Fernandes scored the match-winner for a United side who picked up a much-needed win against the Clarets. Rashford played the full 90 minutes at Turf Moor.

Speaking before the match, Rashford emphasised how important it was for the Red Devils to get back to winning ways: “One good result, one good performance, can be a game-changer at this club. It’s a difficult position and I’m not as happy as I’d like to be, but there’s only one way to get back this happiness is to seek results.”

“We know the effect that a victory can have on the team and then it’s up to the players to show consistency. That’s what we lacked. Last year, we were very consistent at home, but very irregular away.”

The Independent has contacted Rashford’s representatives for comment.