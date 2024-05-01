Football rumours: Paris St Germain’s interest in Marcus Rashford dwindles

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Paris St Germain have lost interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford with the 26-year-old no longer figuring on their shortlist of targets, according to the i. Instead, the French club will focus on other options this summer as they backed away from meeting United’s £70million valuation for Rashford.

If West Ham decide to part ways with manager David Moyes, the Daily Mail says German club Spartak Moscow are interested in his services, while West Ham will have to battle with AC Milan if they look to replace Moyes with Lille manager Paulo Fonesca, according to the i.

Recently promoted Leicester City have held talks with star striker Jamie Vardy about extending the 37-year-old veteran’s contract at the club, according to the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Romelu Lukaku: The Chelsea striker, who is on loan at Roma, has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and Chelsea would be willing to sell the 30-year-old, according to CaughtOffside.

Mason Greenwood: Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United are still looking to sell the 22-year-old forward who is currently out on loan at Getafe FC.