Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ Chelsea move after Thomas Tuchel sacking

He has impressed with his start to the season.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 08 September 2022 07:35
Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to one national outlet.

The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.

Another domestic report also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time.

Players to watch

Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray.

Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to multiple outlets.

