Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ Chelsea move after Thomas Tuchel sacking

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to one national outlet.

The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.

Another domestic report also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray.

Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to multiple outlets.