Marcus Rashford has ruled out the prospect of moving into politics and becoming prime minister one day despite the difference that he has made with his campaign against child food poverty.

The England forward has become a national hero and one of the most influential people in the country for his work to prevent children from going hungry, forcing the government into several policy U-turns.

Rashford has been awarded an MBE for his charity work and campaigning, and recently met former President Barack Obama, who said that the 23-year-old is "way ahead" of where he was at the same age.

The Manchester United academy graduate is now recognised for his activism as much as his sporting talent but is not planning a move into the political arena when his playing career ends.

“I probably can [rule a move into politics out] because it's not something I grew up wanting to do,” he said on Wednesday, appearing in front of the media at England's St George's Park camp.

“My mind's not on that really but it was great speaking to him and I've enjoyed speaking to people like [Obama], learning from them and taking what I can from the stories that they tell me. It's something I will always remember.”

Rashford has also been a leading voice in the England’s squad anti-racism campaign through taking the knee and is pleased that Scotland will join him and his team-mates in the gesture before Friday’s Euro 2020 meeting at Wembley.

Steve Clarke’s side had intended to stand against racism, rather than kneel, but will join their historic rivals in a display of solidarity as England’s players have been booed by sections of their own support.

“I think it’s an important message,” Rashford said. “We spoke about it in camp and we recognise it is a very important message.

“If you want to spread important messages then there is no better place to do it than on the biggest stage. Thats why we continued to take the knee.

“Them taking the knee is going to be a good thing and there’s more of us spreading the correct message. So hopefully it has a big influence on people around the world.”