Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man Utd insist Marcus Rashford ‘has taken responsibility’ after FA Cup omission

Rashford was left out due to illness after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub, but United say the issue has now been resolved.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 January 2024 22:05
Comments
Marcus Rashford is in contention for Manchester United’s trip to Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford is in contention for Manchester United’s trip to Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester United say Marcus Rashford “has taken responsibility for his actions” after his omission from the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup win at Newport.

Rashford was left out due to illness after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub, but United say the issue has now been resolved.

United said in a statement: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

Rashford has returned to training and is understood to be in contention for Thursday night’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

United boss Erik ten Hag had sought to deflect the attention on Rashford’s absence on Sunday, simply stressing that it was “internal matter”.

Ten Hag had previously criticised Rashford’s “unacceptable” decision to attend a nightclub shortly after United’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City in November.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in