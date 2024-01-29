Man Utd insist Marcus Rashford ‘has taken responsibility’ after FA Cup omission

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United say Marcus Rashford “has taken responsibility for his actions” after his omission from the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup win at Newport.

Rashford was left out due to illness after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub, but United say the issue has now been resolved.

United said in a statement: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

Rashford has returned to training and is understood to be in contention for Thursday night’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

United boss Erik ten Hag had sought to deflect the attention on Rashford’s absence on Sunday, simply stressing that it was “internal matter”.

Ten Hag had previously criticised Rashford’s “unacceptable” decision to attend a nightclub shortly after United’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City in November.