Manchester United handed boost as Marcus Rashford returns to training

Marcus Rashford trained with his Manchester United team-mates on the eve of Thursday’s crunch Europa League quarter-final at Sevilla.

The 25-year-old pulled up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago, with the club announcing he was expected to be out for a “few games”.

Rashford missed last week’s 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest, but there appears hope of him being involved in Thursday’s returning meeting in Spain.

The England forward trained with his United’s team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning, when Luke Shaw also worked with the main group after an issue of his own.

Fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia missed Sunday’s trip to Forest with a sore knee but also trained on Wednesday.

Marcel Sabitzer, who pulled out of the starting line-up at the City Ground after picking up an issue in the warm-up, also worked with the group, but Scott McTominay did not.

Bruno Fernandes is another out of Thursday’s match as he serves a one-match suspension at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek are out for the rest of the season, while Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane remain sidelined.