Marcus Rashford scores first goal for Barcelona in 5-0 rout

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has scored his first goal as a Barcelona player, netting in the club’s final match of their pre-season tour of Asia.

Rashford, who sealed a loan move to the La Liga side towards the end of July after a period on the sidelines at United, scored the club’s fifth goal in a 5-0 win over South Korean side Daegu FC.

The 27-year-old latched onto the end of an Eric Garcia cross to lash in a low effort from around 12 yards in the 66th minute, completing a rout in which Robert Lewandowski and Gave also registered goals.

The winger barely reacted after scoring, receiving some congratulations from his teammates during a muted celebration.

Rashford appears to be settling in well at his new club, having previously mentioned that Barcelona felt “like home” as he was unveiled.

He made his debut for the Blaugrana at the end of last month in a friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe, playing 33 minutes as his new side won 3-1.

He may yet face a wait to make his competitive debut though, with Barcelona not yet having registered him for La Liga action as they face with the same struggles that have prevented them from registering players in the past.

Fellow new signing Joan Garcia is also yet to be registered, though Rashford said he is “not worried” about the situation when speaking to Spanish media.

“I think it’s something the club needs to resolve, and I’m confident it will happen. I’m focused on training and being ready for the start of the season,” he added.

The win over Daegu marked the final friendly of Barcelona's pre-season, with a fixture against Italian side Como coming in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match on 10 August before they start their La Liga title defence away to Mallorca on 16 August.