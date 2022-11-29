Jump to content

Ton up for England – Marcus Rashford nets nation’s 100th goal at World Cups

England’s third goal against Wales brought up their World Cup century.

Tom White
Tuesday 29 November 2022 20:55
Marcus Rashford scores England’s third goal against Wales and their 100th in World Cup finals tournaments (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

England’s third goal against Wales was their 100th in World Cup finals tournaments.

Marcus Rashford scored the landmark goal, his second of the game to sandwich one by Phil Foden.

England are the seventh team to reach three figures, headed by Brazil with 231, and the second at this year’s tournament after Spain.

Here the PA news agency looks at their past record.

Best tournaments

Gareth Southgate’s side scored 12 goals on their run to the semi-finals four years ago, beating the national record of 11 set by the victorious 1966 side.

Captain Harry Kane scored six of those to claim the Golden Boot, with two from centre-back John Stones and one each from Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli.

Sir Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick in the 1966 final took him to four for that tournament, with three each for Sir Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt before Martin Peters scored the other goal in the final.

The current tournament ranks third already with nine goals, while England scored eight in both 1954 and 1990 and seven in 1986 and 1998.

Stan Mortensen scored England’s first World Cup goal against Chile at the 1950 tournament in Brazil.

Top scorers

Gary Lineker stands alone with 10 World Cup goals for England, four more than Kane.

The pair are also the only English winners of the Golden Boot, Lineker with six goals in 1986 in Mexico and Kane matching that tally in Russia.

Hurst scored five World Cup goals in total to sit third on the list, with four apiece for Charlton and Michael Owen.

Foden became the 52nd different England player to score at a World Cup, with two opposition own goals also contributing to the century.

Euro half-century

England also reached 50 European Championship goals on their way to last year’s final, Kane’s penalty follow-up in the semi-final win over Denmark bringing up the landmark before Luke Shaw scored against Italy to make it 51.

Their 11 in that tournament beat their previous best of 10 in 2004 and helped Kane match Lineker as England’s top scorer at major tournaments as he joined him in double figures.

Alan Shearer scored an English record seven goals at the Euros and nine in major championships overall, with Wayne Rooney just behind him in the standings after six in the Euros and another one at the 2014 World Cup.

Kane has four European Championship goals while Owen and Hurst scored six each at major championships overall and Charlton five. Raheem Sterling’s strike in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran in Qatar took him alongside Steven Gerrard and David Platt with four major championship goals.

