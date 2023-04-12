Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marcus Rashford is expected to miss several matches with a groin injury, Manchester United have confirmed.

Rashford, who has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the 80th minute of United’s 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

Ahead of the team’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla on Thursday, the Red Devils confirmed that the 25-year-old will miss “a few games”, but is expected to be “back for the season run-in.”

Rashford therefore looks set to miss both legs of the European clash against Sevilla as well as the Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

A club statement read: “Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury.

“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”

A match Rashford could target for a return is the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton on Sunday 23 April.

United boss Erik ten Hag insisted other players in the squad can step up to the plate in Rashford’s absence.

“We have many more players across the squad who can score,” Ten Hag said last month, when asked if the team were too dependent on Rashford.

“I think we have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony.

“We have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely.”