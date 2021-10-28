Marcus Rashford has broken his silence on Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, saying he is “embarrassed” by the result.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool romped to a stunning victory at Old Trafford, with United slipping to seventh after a fourth straight Premier League match without a win.

Rashford tweeted: “I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed.

“Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves.”

The result saw many calling for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked. It was one of the club’s worst defeats in Premier League history but the boss remains in charge ahead of their game against Tottenham on Saturday.

The manager did take responsibility for the heavy loss, telling Sky Sports: “It’s not easy to say something apart from it’s the darkest day I’ve had leading these players.

“We weren’t good enough: individually, as a team. You can’t give a team like Liverpool those chances, and unfortunately we did. I choose the way we approach the game... United should always try, at home, to go and stamp our authority on the game.”