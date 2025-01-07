New transfer interest emerges for Marcus Rashford as Italian club want loan deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AC Milan are interested in taking Marcus Rashford on loan as they look to offer him a route out of Manchester United.

The Serie A club’s interest is not advanced at this stage but United are aware that Rashford is wanted at San Siro.

The 27-year-old said last month he was “ready for a new challenge” after spending his entire career at Old Trafford and falling out of favour under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford was excluded from the matchday squad for four games before he was an unused substitute for last Monday’s defeat to Newcastle and then ill for Sunday’s trip to Liverpool.

He has spurned interest from three Saudi Arabian clubs as he looks to play in a major league and to try and regain his place in the England squad.

Rashford’s huge salary would bring questions in negotiations if United were willing to subsidise a loan deal elsewhere.

He signed a new deal after scoring a career-best 30 goals in the 2022-23 season and has struck 138 times in 426 games for United.

Milan appointed Sergio Conceicao their manager last week and are only eighth in Serie A, having scored fewer goals than each of the top six, as they look to revive their season.

United are also fielding interest from foreign clubs for two of their other forwards with Joshua Zirkzee wanted on loan by Juventus and Real Betis among several who hope to take Antony for the rest of the season. United are keen to keep Zirkzee.