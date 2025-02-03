Monday’s briefing: Arsenal humble Man City and Marcus Rashford leaves Man Utd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to six points with a 5-1 thrashing of reigning champions Manchester City while Marcus Rashford left Manchester United for Aston Villa.

United suffered another home defeat as Jean Philippe-Mateta’s double fired Crystal Palace to victory at Old Trafford and Tottenham were also 2-0 winners at Brentford.

Rashford’s move to Villa was confirmed at 10pm ahead of what could be a busy transfer deadline day.

Gunners put five past misfiring champions

Arsenal kept their Premier League title dream alive with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Manchester City at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal ahead after 104 seconds before Erling Haaland – who had told Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” after a fiery draw between the clubs earlier in the season – hauled City level in the 55th minute.

However, Thomas Partey restored Arsenal’s lead just a minute later, with teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly adding a third with his first goal for the club – before mimicking Haaland’s celebration – and Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri completed the rout.

The statement victory took Arteta’s side back up to second, six points behind leaders Liverpool, with a shell-shocked City remaining in fourth, 15 points off the pace.

Mateta at the double to pile more misery on United

Manchester United endured another low in their rollercoaster season as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace secured Crystal Palace a fourth win in their last six trips to Old Trafford and Lisandro Martinez suffered a serious-looking injury.

Ruben Amorim had hoped to have turned a corner after racking up three straight wins in all competitions since a 3-1 loss to Brighton led him to suggest this might be the “worst team” in the club’s history.

But United’s first Premier League home game since then ended in another painful defeat, with Albion’s rivals Palace running out 2-0 victors thanks to Mateta’s second-half double.

Rashford exits Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford kicked off transfer deadline day a few hours early as his loan move to Aston Villa was announced at 10pm.

The PA news agency understands Villa will cover at least 75 per cent of Rashford’s £300,000-plus weekly salary and that figure could reach up to 90 per cent depending on performance-based bonuses, while the option to make the move permanent is reported to be £40million.

United boss Amorim says the club are “trying everything” to improve their squad before the deadline closes.

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, 20, and unproven 18-year-old Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven have arrived at Old Trafford this window, but Amorim will hope further new blood arrives by Monday’s deadline, with the club linked with moves for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku.

Arsenal edge seven-goal thriller

Arsenal moved into the Women’s Super League’s top three at the expense of Manchester City after emerging with a 4-3 victory from a breathless encounter at the Joie Stadium.

The Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead after eight minutes but City were back on level terms early in the second half, with their former player Vivianne Miedema scoring the equaliser.

But after a further goal for each team, Stina Blackstenius struck the winner 12 minutes from time.

WSL leaders Chelsea edged past Aston Villa 1-0 as Keira Walsh made her Blues debut, while second-placed Manchester United won 1-0 at Tottenham.

What’s on today?

Aside from the potential transfer madness, former Chelsea manager Graham Potter returns to his former club as West Ham make the trip across London to Stamford Bridge.

The 49-year-old, who lasted just seven months in charge of the Blues, returned to management last month with the Hammers and believed his sacking by Chelsea could turn out to be “the best thing that happened” to him.

In the Championship, Sunderland make the 30-mile journey south to face Middlesbrough in the Tees-Wear derby.