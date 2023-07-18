Marcus Rashford signs new five-year contract with Manchester United

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year contract to stay at Manchester United and carry on living his dream.

United have rewarded their 30-goal top scorer with a pay rise and Rashford agreed to stay at Old Trafford until 2028 after a successful end to months of talks.

Rashford has been rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag, after only scoring five times in 2021-22, and while his previous deal was due to expire next summer, the Dutchman was long confident about keeping him.

Rashford, who had attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, scored in the final as United won the Carabao Cup, their first trophy for six years, and set his sights on securing more silverware.

He said: “I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt. I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

Rashford’s new deal is a third key part of United’s summer business, along with buying Mason Mount and the imminent signing of Andre Onana, after a fee with agreed with Internazionale and the goalkeeper accepted personal terms.

He has scored 123 goals in 359 games since debuting in 2016 and director of football John Murtough believes Rashford can become one of the best forwards in the world.

He said: “Ever since he joined our academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player. He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven. As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.

“Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world.”

United have also temporarily re-signed Jonny Evans on short-term deal that only covers pre-season. The former Leicester captain, who made 199 appearances before leaving Old Trafford in 2015, is in the squad for Wednesday’s friendly against Lyon in Edinburgh.

The 35-year-old is also set to feature in the academy team who will face Wrexham in San Diego.