Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Marcus Rashford and the act of courage that showed his Man Utd journey is not done yet

After a gilt-edged miss at the end of normal time, Rashford could have been forgiven for disappearing says Pete Hall, but instead the forward rose again to help settle a remarkable FA Cup comeback against Liverpool

Monday 18 March 2024 08:21
Comments
<p>Rashford celebrates after United knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup </p>

Rashford celebrates after United knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup

(Reuters)

Marcus Rashford had his and his manager’s fate in his hands: with the last kick of normal time, the forward could and should have earned Manchester United the most thrilling of victories over their great rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Nobody could believe he missed, but such moments invariably happen to Rashford. There is never a dull moment in the 26-year-old’s life, on and off the pitch. When he steps out of line, the world always seems to be watching, ready to pile on.

After Harvey Elliot then put Liverpool ahead in extra time, once a pulsating FA Cup quarter-final tie could not be decided in 90 minutes, you could see the headlines: with one easy target again singled out for a defeat that could have spelled the end of Erik ten Hag’s time in Manchester – out of the only competition his side can win – and potentially Rashford’s too, with talk of a summer exit not going away.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in