Marcus Rashford says surgery on his long-standing shoulder issue was a success as the Manchester United forward starts a spell on the sidelines.

Having played with the issue for much of last season, the 23-year-old forward went to Euro 2020 and hit the post in England’s penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the final.

Rashford decided after the Euros to have the issue fixed and, following consultation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, club medical staff and specialists, United announced at the end of July that he would have surgery.

The England forward confirmed that the operation took place on August 6 in a social media post that features an image of his left arm in a sling and shoulder in a bandage.

“Thank you for all the well wishes,” Rashford posted. “I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well.

“A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good. Hope you’re all having a great day!”

The PA news agency understands Rashford could be back training next month but may face around 12 weeks out for club and country.

United kick off their Premier League season at home to Leeds on Saturday, while England have five World Cup qualifiers during the period Rashford could be absent for.

United said: “It remains to be seen when Marcus will return to action and we wish him well in his recovery.”