Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford to reject the chance of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, commit his future to Manchester Untied and help them become the best team in the world.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in December he would like to sign Rashford, particularly on a free transfer next summer.

United then triggered a one-year extension to the forward’s contract and are in talks with him about a longer deal.

Manager Ten Hag said his top scorer to remain with the club he supported as a boy and that his tactics are helping Rashford, who has scored nine goals in his last nine games, find the most prolific form of his career,

He said: “I think he understands Man United is his club, that’s first but also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football. He is improving and that is about him because he’s working on the good things. He is giving 100 percent energy and he has a good plan and I think also in this team he can bring his qualities.

“So this team can help him be in the right position and to score goals, which he is good at. This team is constructed that his qualities come to the fore and I think he knows that but, definitely yes, he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him.

“I hope that all our players can have interest from clubs because that means you do a good job, [that] the team is outperforming so that is what we are aiming for.”

United face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final as they aim to get closer to a first trophy in six years but Ten Hag’s ambitions stretch far beyond that.

He added: “I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe then in the world.”