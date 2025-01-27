Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim revealed that the reason for Marcus Rashford’s continued absence from the matchday squad is the lack of effort he is seeing in training and said he will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital on the bench before the England international.

Rashford, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window, has not featured for United since a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League back in December.

The Red Devils have played 11 matches across all competitions since then with Rashford not even being included as a substitute.

Speaking at a press conference following United’s win over Fulham, Amorim was asked if Rashford’s inclusion could provide more attacking impetus to the team and he explained why the 27-year-old continues to be omitted.

“It’s always the same reason,” Amorim revealed. “The reasons is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do. In training, in life and it’s every day, every detail.

“So if things don’t change, I will not change.”

When pushed on whether there is a chance for Rashford to be reintegrated into the squad should he fail to secure a move away from Manchester United in January, Amorim left the door open but laid down his rules for making such a thing happen.

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player,” he said.

Ruben Amorim wants Rashford to show ‘maximum effort’ if he is to be reintegrated into the Man Utd squad ( Getty Images )

“And you can see it today on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces but I prefer like that.

“I will put Vital [United’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach] on the bench before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day so I will not change in that.”

Rashford has been drawing interest from a range of clubs around Europe with AC Milan and Barcelona both linked with a possible move for him but it seems increasingly unlikely that the forward will leave Old Trafford during this window.

He is contracted with Manchester United until 2028 and is one of the clubs highest earners despite his exile from the first team.