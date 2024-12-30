Marcus Rashford returns to Manchester United squad for Newcastle clash
Rashford had been left out of the last four United squads after boss Ruben Amorim appeared to question his professionalism.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Marcus Rashford returned to the Manchester United squad as a substitute for Monday’s game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Ruben Amorim made four changes to his starting XI with Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte suspended, and the reshuffle included Rashford’s first involvement in a matchday squad since he played in the 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.
The 27-year-old had been left out of the last four squads, starting with the Manchester derby win over City on December 15, when Amorim had said he wanted to see more from the forward and appeared to question his professionalism.
The situation was then exacerbated a few days later when Rashford said he was “ready for a new challenge” away from United.
Asked to explain the decision to bring Rashford back in on Monday, United boss Amorim told Sky Sports: “Selection. We have lots of players outside and so he’s in.
“Like I said, every week I choose my players. He was there to be chosen and this time he is here.”