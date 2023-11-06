Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Rashford hit out on X, formerly Twitter, by calling out an unofficial Manchester United fan channel for ‘spreading malicious rumours’ surrounding the relationship between the player and the club.

The United forward chose to go out to Chinawhite nightclub to celebrate his birthday in the aftermath of United’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City in the derby.

The celebrations were branded “unacceptable” by manager Erik ten Hag.

The manager said: “I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable. He apologised and that is it. For us it is an internal matter.”

The striker had to apologise to Ten Hag after going to the party, but insisted it would be an internal matter, saying that Rashford was “very motivated to put things right” and “totally with us”.

The club reported Rashford sustained a knock in training and missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle, and the 1-0 win at Fulham on the weekend.

The United Stand, an unofficial fan channel which has over two million followers took aim at Rashford, with the presenter saying he does “not buy” that Rashford’s absence was due to a knock, claiming it might have been a form of punishment, and going even further to criticise the striker’s commitment to the club.

Rashford took offence, and commented in reply to the video on X, saying: “Please STOP spreading malicious rumours.”

The incident over Rashford’s birthday celebrations was not the first time he has clashed with the manager, and last year was dropped for a match against Wolves after being late for a meeting, although on that occasion he came off the bench to score a winner.

The Daily Mail also reported on Sunday that Rashford was absent from the meal following the win over Fulham, where some of the players celebrated at a restaurant in Manchester.