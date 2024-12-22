Marcus Rashford’s Man United journey nearing ‘inevitable ending’ – Gary Neville

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said he could see the “inevitable ending” of Marcus Rashford leaving the club after the forward was again left out of the matchday squad on Sunday.

Rashford sat out for a third successive game as United prepared to host Bournemouth in the Premier League, having also been omitted by head coach Ruben Amorim for last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Manchester City and Thursday’s 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Tottenham.

On Tuesday the 27-year-old England international said in an eye-catching interview that he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps”.

Neville told Sky: “It is not really big team news any more. It is something of a norm, a pattern has developed over the last week. It was a surprise last weekend.

“It is getting to the point where you leave him out three games on the bounce something really is obviously going wrong or has gone wrong and it is not looking great for both Marcus’ future at the club or Manchester United keeping him either.

“I suspect it is getting to that point in the journey where it has got an inevitable ending.

“It is a distraction for the manager. It does become obvious that he probably has to leave and that the club want him to leave – it will probably work for both parties.

“There are good examples as well of players who have struggled at United…Jadon Sancho has gone to Chelsea and is doing better, Scott McTominay wasn’t struggling but he left to go to Napoli and he is doing well, so Marcus might think it is the right thing for him as well.”

Amorim had cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence in the previous two matches and did so again on Sunday.

When asked about the decision ahead of the Bournemouth match, the Portuguese told Sky: “It is my decision and it always will be.

“It is selection. I want to see the best of my players and I try different things with different players, so that is my focus.”