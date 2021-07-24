Mario Lemina’s move to Nice from Southampton confirmed
Andy Hampson
Saturday 24 July 2021 16:58
Nice have confirmed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Southampton
The 27-year-old, who Saints signed for £15million from Juventus in 2017, had spent the past two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham.
Lemina has previously played in France for Lorient and Marseille. He made 46 Premier League appearances for Southampton, scoring two goals.