Mario Lemina’s move to Nice from Southampton confirmed

He made 46 Premier League appearances for Southampton, scoring two goals.

Andy Hampson
Saturday 24 July 2021 16:58
Mario Lemina, who spent last season at Fulham, has joined French club Nice (Glyn Kirk/PA)
Mario Lemina, who spent last season at Fulham, has joined French club Nice (Glyn Kirk/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nice have confirmed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Southampton

The 27-year-old, who Saints signed for £15million from Juventus in 2017, had spent the past two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham.

Lemina has previously played in France for Lorient and Marseille. He made 46 Premier League appearances for Southampton, scoring two goals.