FA boss ‘incredibly proud’ of England and Gareth Southgate after World Cup exit

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham has expressed his pride for Gareth Southgate and the England squad after their World Cup exit.

A 2-1 defeat by France in the quarter-finals ended what had been a positive tournament for the national side.

“Like all England fans we feel the pain of losing a quarter-final, along with the coaches, players and support team who are hurting this morning,” he said in a statement.

“Gareth and Steve (Holland) prepared the team exceptionally well throughout the tournament. The players were committed to winning the trophy and were very well led by Harry Kane. But sport can have fine margins and on the day, against the current world champions, it was not to be.

“This is a very exciting young English squad and, despite the intense disappointment of last night, they should be very proud of their performances in Qatar. We are incredibly proud of Gareth, the players, the coaches and the support team and appreciate all the hard work they put in. “