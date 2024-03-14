Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The presenter of a popular Manchester United fan channel has been subjected to death threats after a backlash against a recent interview with Rasmus Hojlund.

Mark Goldbridge runs The United Stand, a prominent YouTube channel that spoke to the young striker last month.

It was reported that several of Hojlund’s teammates were unhappy over the fact that the 21-year-old gave the interview due to the fact that the channel has been critical of the club and the Manchester United squad in the past.

That reporting triggered a backlash on social media against Goldbridge and other channel staff, including direct threats and messages with the location of the studio used by The United Stand.

It resulted in police attending the location on Tuesday and increased security at the site.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police to the Daily Mail read: “Officers have spoken with the victim and relevant information has been passed over to the police. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

Goldbridge, whose channel has amassed close to two million subscribers on YouTube, has criticised the “vile pack mentality” that led to the threats.

“I totally understand that football is a passionate and divisive sport, and that people are free to decide and have an opinion on what content they consume,” Goldbridge said to the Mail.

“However, the pile-on some of our staff were subject to over the weekend was incredibly sad to witness. To be threatening people’s lives yet again evidences the vile pack mentality that exists on social media.”