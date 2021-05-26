Experienced defender Mark Hughes leaves Accrington

Defender Mark Hughes has left Accrington with his contract expiring this summer.

The 34-year-old centre-half moves on having played 246 times for the club across two spells.

He told the club’s official website: “Today I say goodbye to a brilliant football club. I want to thank the club for how they have welcomed both me and my family the past five years.

“I would also thank the supporters for making me feel welcome from day one. The club will always have a place in my heart.

“I have made some great memories at the club. None more so than winning the league in 2017/2018. A night I will truly never forget.

“This has been a really tough decision for me but I think the timing is right for a new challenge.

“I wish the club massive success in the future. It couldn’t be in better hands with a great chairman, superb management staff and fantastic set of players.

“I hope the fans enjoy the return to football after what has been an unusual year.”