Marquinhos calls on PSG to seize ‘golden opportunity’ in Club World Cup final

Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos has urged his team-mates to seize their “golden opportunity” to make history.

The Champions League winners have a chance to complete a quintuple when they face Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in New York on Sunday.

As well as their European triumph – secured with a stunning 5-0 defeat of Inter Milan in May – the crack French outfit won three domestic trophies in 2024-25, including a league and cup double.

The Brazil defender said: “We are very much aware of the importance of this match. It is a golden opportunity for us.

“This is a tournament that will be held every four years and we don’t know if we will have another chance. We don’t know what things will look like in four years.

“We want to grab this title to make it a perfect season which would be hard to replicate. We really want this title. We want to make history and are really hungry for a win.”

PSG will be strong favourites at the MetLife Stadium after powering into the final with a thumping 4-0 win over Real Madrid.

Chelsea have defied pre-tournament expectations to reach the final and earn a shot at the title and a jackpot in excess of £90million.

Marquinhos said: “We have played good games but we should not fall into trap of talking about previous games.

“This final against Chelsea will have its own story. A lot will depend on what we do on the pitch.

“We have to see what Chelsea do and go about it the best way we can. As a final, regardless of previous results, it is 50-50 but we will play with aggression and an attacking mindset.”