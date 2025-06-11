Marseille reach ‘agreement in principle’ to sign England midfielder Angel Gomes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angel Gomes is set to join Marseille after the Ligue 1 club announced they had reached an “agreement in principle” to sign the England midfielder.

The former Manchester United youngster is set to become a free agent when his contract with another French side in Lille expires at the end of this month.

The 24-year-old could also be joined by Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley at the Stade Velodrome after the Clarets confirmed the defender had rejected the offer of a new deal at Turf Moor.

Gomes joined Lille five years ago after failing to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford.

His performances have since earned him four England caps.

He had been linked with West Ham and Tottenham but has opted for Marseille, where he will link up with another former United player in Mason Greenwood.

A statement from Marseille read: “Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Angel Gomes regarding the arrival of the English international midfielder at the club.”

Egan-Riley, who is a graduate of Manchester City’s youth programme, impressed as Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League last season but was also out of contract this summer.

The Lancashire side were keen for the 22-year-old to stay but have accepted he wishes to move on.

They confirmed the centre-back’s departure in a statement which referred to him joining an unnamed Ligue 1 club. It has been widely claimed that is Marseille.

The statement added: “Burnley Football Club can confirm that it has been informed by the representatives of CJ Egan-Riley that the England U21 international defender has now formally rejected the club’s offer of a significant long-term contract with the club.

“Despite the club’s commitment to securing CJ’s long-term future and the substantial investment offered, CJ has made the decision to pursue an opportunity in France.”