Arsenal receive Martin Odegaard boost but Declan Rice misses training ahead of Inter

Odegaard has not featured for the Gunners since picking up an injury at the start of September while on international duty with Norway

Sports Staff
Tuesday 05 November 2024 14:05 GMT
Comments
Odegaard trains before Arsenal face Inter in the Champions League
Odegaard trains before Arsenal face Inter in the Champions League (Getty Images)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to full training following an ankle problem.

Odegaard has not featured for the Gunners since damaging ankle ligaments at the start of September during Norway’s Nations League win against Austria.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had been hopeful of the midfielder’s return ahead of the next international break, but Odegaard is not expected to be rushed back into action.

There was a concern ahead of the trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League, however, as Declan Rice was missing from training following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

The Gunners posted pictures of Odegaard training ahead but it remains to be seen whether he will be part of the squad which travels to Italy and Arteta will give an update at a press conference this evening.

An Arsenal statement said: “Our skipper has been out of action for two months after picking up an ankle injury on international duty for Norway in September and missed our subsequent 12 matches, but he joined in with the rest of our squad ahead of our Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

“We head to Italy later on Tuesday afternoon aiming to maintain our unbeaten start in this season’s competition, but all Gunners supporters will be thrilled to see Martin taking the latest step towards a first-team return.”

PA

