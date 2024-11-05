Martin Odegaard could make Arsenal return against Inter Milan
Skipper Odegaard has been out of action since September with an ankle injury.
Martin Odegaard is set to hand Arsenal a major boost by making his comeback against Inter Milan.
Odegaard – who has been out of action since September with an ankle injury – trained alongside his team-mates at Arsenal’s London Colney base on Tuesday morning.
And it is understood Odegaard will travel to Milan ahead of his side’s Champions League fixture at San Siro on Wednesday.
The Arsenal captain, 25, has missed his side’s last 12 matches following an injury he sustained on international duty with Norway.
And although it is uncertain how many minutes he will be afforded against the Italian champions, his imminent return comes at the perfect time for the Gunners who have slipped seven points behind Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.
Mikel Arteta’s side have enjoyed a strong start to their European campaign – drawing away at Atalanta before successive home wins against Paris St Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Arteta is likely to provide a further update on Odegaard’s availability when he addresses the media at San Siro on Tuesday evening.