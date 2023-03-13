Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Martin Odegaard hailed as the ‘best midfield player’ in the Premier League

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp ratee the Arsenal captain ahead of Kevin De Bruyne

Chris Wilson
Monday 13 March 2023 15:11
Comments
'Dominant' Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 to give Arteta 100th win as boss

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp has named Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard as the Premier League’s top midfield player.

Reflecting on Arsenal’s dominant win over Fulham at the weekend, Redknapp was speaking to Sky Sports alongside ex-Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“Normally you’d say Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfield player, not just in the Premier League but in the world”, said the ex-England international, before pointing out that De Bruyne is “not playing as many games as he’d like”.

He added: “Odegaard does this thing which all great players possess; it’s like time stands still when he has the ball.”

Recommended

However, Hasselbaink was less keen to place Odegaard as being above the Belgian. The Arsenal captain currently has 10 goals and six assists in the league compared to De Bruyne’s four goals and 12 assists, something that Hasselbaink attributes to the two being different types of player.

“He’s always got a solution. He doesn’t have as many assists as De Bruyne because he’s not that type of player. But the other things he does, he’s doing them so elegantly and so well.”

Redknapp was keen to highlight Odegaard’s goalscoring ability after he scored the third goal at Craven Cottage. He emphasised “the calmness he possesses”, adding that Odegaard has “scored four or five goals like he did against Fulham, with that left foot”.

He also highlighted the Norwegian’s importance in leading the Gunners, with Arteta naming him as captain in July of last year.

“When he hasn’t got the ball he goes and presses it and it catches. He’s the captain, he’s the leader. He’s leading that team”.

Arsenal’s win at the weekend means they remain five points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City, who beat Crystal Palace 1-0 with a late Haaland penalty at Selhurst Park.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in