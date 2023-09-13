Jump to content

Football rumours: Martin Odegaard tight lipped about Arsenal contract extension

The midfielder has scored one goal and had one assist in five games this season.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 13 September 2023 06:21
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (John Walton, PA)
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (John Walton, PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard has remained tight-lipped around his contract extension, the Evening Standard reports. The 24-year-old Norwegian said he is “very happy” at Arsenal despite the links with a move away next summer.

Chelsea failed to sell their defender Trevoh Chalobah last transfer window but said he does not expect to move into the starting side when he returns from a hamstring injury, according to the Evening Standard.

The Sun says Burnley and Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on 19-year-old Colchester striker Bradley Ihionvien. The League Two player has scored twice in his last three games with Championship club’s Leicester City, Watford and Norwich also interested in the teenager.

Social media round-up

Recommended

Player to watch

Erling Haaland: Barcelona are reportedly gearing up to challenge for the Manchester City striker in 2025 when he could become available for a mammoth £150million, 90 Min reports.

Andre Gomes: Turkish team Fenerbahce are interested in the 30-year-old Everton midfielder to target before their transfer window closes, according to Turkish outlet Sozcu.

