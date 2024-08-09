Martin Zubimendi torn and undecided over possible Liverpool move

Support truly

Martin Zubimendi is still wrestling over whether to actually leave Real Sociedad, and has not yet given the Basque club a final decision, as Liverpool continue to work on a £50m-plus deal. Although the 25-year-old is hugely tempted by a move to Anfield and is seen as closer to leaving the Anoeta than ever before, he does feel a huge loyalty to the club. La Real have spent the last 24 hours trying to convince him to stay, albeit also maintaining dialogue with Liverpool in the event of a sale.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause, although the Anfield club’s new transfer hierarchy have been talking to the Basque outfit about whether they can structure a different purchase. Relations are good, but Real Sociedad are still intent on a player considered a jewel of their team and who may yet evolve further. Zubimendi is seen as one of those who can grow into one of the best number-sixes in the world, which is precisely why Liverpool want him. The 25-year-old seamlessly deputised for Rodri in Spain’s Euro 2024 final victory over England, after the Manchester City midfielder came off injured.

Within Liverpool, there is a hope they can eventually secure his signature although it is by no means seen as a guarantee. He has obviously expressed his openness to moving to Anfield, but is said by those close to him to be wracked by doubt over whether now is the time to leave his boyhood club. Zubimendi is a San Sebastian native and has come right through the Real Sociedad youth system from the age of 12.

The club could face a chastening summer after enjoying the success of supplying four key outfield players to Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 side, including final-winning scorer Mikel Oyarzabal. Centre-half Robin Le Normand has already gone to Atletico Madrid, quarter-final-winning scorer Mikel Merino is the subject of interest of many clubs, including Arsenal.

Zubimendi is seen as the player with the most potential, though, and is currently deeply considering his future. There is some expectation he could give a decision by Monday, as he does not want to go into Real Sociedad’s opening game of the season - at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday - with his future unresolved.