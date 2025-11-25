Lionesses winger makes admission after Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton fallout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren Hemp has stated the Lionesses squad stands united behind both Hannah Hampton and Mary Earps, amidst the controversy sparked by Earps’ autobiography.

In her book, All In, Earps claimed she told England head coach Sarina Wiegman that "bad behaviour is being rewarded" following Hampton’s recall.

While Hampton was instrumental in England’s successful title defence, former Lionesses star Earps had announced her international retirement before Euro 2025.

Manchester City forward Hemp, returning to the squad for Saturday’s Wembley friendly against China after an ankle injury, described both goalkeepers as "fantastic".

open image in gallery Earps made a number of claims about Hampton in her new book ( Joe Giddens/PA )

Hemp told a press conference: “They’re both amazing human beings, first and foremost, but also fantastic players, and they’ve done so much for England, and they’ve been vital in both of our Euro wins.

“If it wasn’t for them, we possibly might not have the trophies that we do today.

“Everyone’s got their own personal experiences and opinions, and it’s important that the beauty of this group is that we’re so together, and I think we stand by each other through the hard times and the good times, and it’s important that we do that and we now look forward.

“Obviously our full support goes to both of them and everyone that’s been involved. But as a team we need to look forward and we need to move forward together, and that’s by staying as close as we can together.”

Wiegman addressed the controversy for the first time in a press conference last week, insisting she made “decisions to win” and that she had spoken to Hampton about the issue, but had not been in contact with Earps.

Earps, who described Hampton in her book as being a “disruptive and unreliable” character, was booed on her recent return to former club Manchester United with current side Paris St Germain.

open image in gallery Hampton will miss England’s next two games through injury ( PA Wire )

Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton will miss both Saturday’s game against China and next Tuesday’s friendly against Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium due to a thigh injury.

Hemp, back in the Lionesses squad for the first time since Euro 2025, said: “As professionals, we’ve all got our own experiences, and we all have disagreements.

“So it’s important that through everything we win together, we lose together, we go through everything together.

“It has been difficult for everyone to see everything that’s been going on.”

Hemp recovered from a knee injury last summer in time to feature at the Euros and then missed two months of this season due to an ankle problem.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been very frustrating,” she added. “It’s the hardest thing being injured. Very gruelling gym sessions, but it’s all worth it when you get back fit and back playing, and obviously back in the England set-up again.”