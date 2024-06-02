Mary Earps forced out of England squad through injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has withdrawn from England’s squad to face France on Tuesday with a minor hip injury.

Earps sustained the problem during Friday’s Euro 2025 qualifying defeat to Les Bleues.

The 31-year-old was forced off at St James’ Park just seven minutes into her 50th Lionesses appearance and left the stadium on crutches.

Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, her replacement in Newcastle, is set to start in the return fixture in Saint-Etienne.

Birmingham’s Lucy Thomas, who had been on standby, has been drafted into the 23-player squad.

A first European qualifying defeat since 2002 has left England third in League A Group 3 and they need to finish in the top two to automatically qualify for their title defence at next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.