Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps to leave Manchester United

Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave Manchester United at the end of her current contract this summer.

It is understood that Earps had been offered a contract extension with improved terms by United but the England international will move elsewhere, the club has announced.

Her future has been up in the air for several months, but it is expected that the 31-year-old will join PSG, who have been among the favourites for her signature since January.

The signing of Earps will be a major coup for the French side, who were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the Women’s Champions League last season.

A club statement said: “Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Mary for her fine service and wish her the best of luck in the next stage of her career.”

The Lionesses keeper is a European Championship winner, World Cup finalist and two-time recipient of Fifa’s Best Goalkeeper award, and had reportedly been attracting interest from other Women’s Super League sides including Arsenal.

Earps has spent five seasons at Manchester United, originally joining from Wolfsburg ahead of the 2019/20 season. She was part of the side that won the Women’s FA Cup for the first time in their history in May.

However, United finished fifth in the WSL, 20 points behind champions Chelsea, and missed out on a Champions League place.

Speaking in the wake of that FA Cup win, Earps emphasised that she would be taking plenty of time over her decision, adding that she did not “want to make an emotional decision”, but that discussions were ongoing.

It is the second significant departure in as many days after captain Katie Zelem’s exit was announced on Friday, and striker Luis Garcia has also departed the club.

With reporting from PA