Manchester United set to make decision on Mason Greenwood future

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United will announce before the start of their season whether Mason Greenwood has a future at the club.

The forward has been suspended since January 2022 and United have been conducting an internal investigation into his behaviour since February, when the Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges against him, of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault, because there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

United will deliver their verdict before their campaign starts against Wolves at Old Trafford on 14 August.

Manager Erik ten Hag said earlier this month that he had given his view but it was not up to him, stating: “It’s a club decision. Of course, I have said my ideas and opinions but it’s a club decision. We all have to accept that.”

Greenwood, who has scored 35 goals in 129 games for United, has not played for the club for 18 months. He was arrested by Greater Manchester Police in January 2022.

While charges were dropped a year later, United then began their own review into his actions. The 21-year-old has not trained with the club since then.