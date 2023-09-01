Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United on loan

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United to join LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan.

The Spanish club will pay a small contribution towards his wages and no loan fee. While Greenwood has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, United announced last week that the forward would not play for them again.

The 21-year-old has not appeared in first-team football since January 2022 and United determined he would leave Old Trafford following a six-month internal investigation into his behaviour.

After disturbing audio and pictures emerged on social media, the forward was charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour before the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges after a key witness withdrew their cooperation.

United’s chief executive Richard Arnold said he believed Greenwood was not guilty of the criminal charges and admitted the club had considered bringing him back into their squad before saying it was “mutually agreed” for him to move elsewhere as they concluded that “all those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United”.

United said in a statement: “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Greenwood, who has been capped once by England, scored 35 goals in 129 games for United. He has been training alone, which means it may take longer before he is fit to make his Getafe debut.

Getafe finished 15th in La Liga last season, scoring only 34 goals, and have only struck once in three matches this season. They announced the news with a social media post and a short statement on their website, that read: “Getafe Football Club have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the arrival of Mason Greenwood on loan for one season” and then listed some basic biographical information.