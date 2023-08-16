Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United say they have concluded their investigation into Mason Greenwood’s conduct but that no decision has yet been made on his future.

Chief executive Richard Arnold will determine if the 21-year-old, who has not played for United since January 2021, will return to feature at Old Trafford – with intense internal conversations currently going on.

United had intended to announce their decision before their first Premier League game of the season, Monday’s 1-0 win over Wolves, but the process has taken longer than they anticipated. The club also plan to explain their findings to stakeholders, including sponsors and commercial partners, the women’s team – some of whom are currently at the World Cup in Australia – and fans’ groups.

Greenwood was suspended in January 2021 by United after images and audio emerged, seemingly of him, threatening a woman, and he was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges six months ago and United launched their inquiry. The club stressed the wellbeing of the victim – who has to remain anonymous – has been of paramount importance, while they also have a duty of care to Greenwood.

United said in a statement: “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity. We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner. The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer. Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”