Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward appears in front of judge accused of attempted rape
The Manchester United forward appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court on Monday
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has appeared in front of a district judge after being charged with attempted rape.
The 21-year-old stood in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday also accused of assault and “repeatedly engaging” in controlling and coercive behaviour.
All three charges relate to the same woman.
The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.
He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.
Members of Greenwood’s family sat in a full public gallery in the small courtroom, along with members of the press.
Wearing a grey hooded Nike jumper and grey jogging bottoms and flanked by two dock officers, the footballer, of Bowdon, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.
The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.
The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.
The arrangements of Greenwood’s bail will be decided later on Monday.
Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.
Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.
